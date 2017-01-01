U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors

3:22a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The greenback edged down to 114.61 against yen, 1.0639 against the euro and 1.0074 against the Swiss franc, from its early highs of 114.88, 1.0603 and 1.0105, respectively.

The greenback slid to a 9-day low of 1.2255 against the pound and held steady thereafter.

If the greenback extends decline, it may find support around 112.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the euro, 0.995 against the franc and 1.24 against the pound.

