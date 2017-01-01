Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Producer And Import Prices

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:15 am ET Wednesday, Swiss producer and import prices are due for February. Inflation is expected to rise to 1.8 percent in February from 0.8 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the pound. Against the euro, it declined.

The franc was worth 1.0077 against the greenback, 113.77 against the yen, 1.2327 against the pound and 1.0716 against the euro as of 4:10 am ET.

