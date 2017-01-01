France Inflation Slows As Estimated In February

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation slowed slightly as estimated in February, the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in January. The annual rate came in line with expectations.



Fresh food prices surged 11 percent and energy prices advanced 11.4 percent. Likewise, services prices moved up 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, manufactured product prices slid 1.6 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, as estimated, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month.

Core inflation slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.7 percent in January.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, fell to 1.4 percent, matching estimate, from 1.6 percent in January.

On a monthly basis, the index recovered by revised 0.2 percent, following a 0.3 percent drop in the prior month. The initial estimate for monthly inflation was 0.1 percent.

