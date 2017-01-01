European Shares Rise As Dutch Voters Head To Polls

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks inched higher in cautious trade on Wednesday as a recovery in oil prices after recent steep losses helped spur some buying in materials and energy stocks. Overall gains, however, remained muted ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Dutch have begun voting in a parliamentary election, which some observers see as a litmus test of populism in Europe.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.39 percent at 374.92 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

The German DAX was moving up 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent.



Total SA, Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch Shell rose 1-2 percent as oil futures rebounded from three-month lows on industry data showing a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Also, investment bank Goldman Sachs reiterated its bullish view on OPEC's compliance with output cuts, saying the oil market rebalancing is "still progressing".

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were up around 2 percent each.

ING Group shares rose over 1 percent after the Dutch multinational banking and financial services major announced changes to the Executive Board.

British drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals soared 8 percent. The company reported better than expected results for 2016 and said new products and stronger sales will boost 2017 earnings.

German automaker Volkswagen Group slid half a percent after leaving the door open to a potential tie-up with Fiat Chrysler.

German sports shoes, clothing and accessories giant Adidas rose about 1 percent. The company said it expects to increase its North American sales 47 percent by 2020.

French aerospace supplier Zodiac Aerospace plunged 12 percent after a fresh profit warning.

On a light day on the economic front, final data out of France showed that the country's consumer price inflation eased to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in January. The annual rate came in line with expectations.

