Lufthansa, Pilots' Union VC Agree On Non-binding Terms On Open Tariff Issues

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) Wednesday announced that it has agreed on non-binding terms with the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit or VC regarding a comprehensive solution of all open tariff issues.



It is intended to also replace the terms that were agreed in the mediation on the wage tariff agreement in February 2017. The Lufthansa Executive Board considers the conversion of these terms into legally binding agreements as likely.

The company noted that the items covered by the terms include, among other things, the conclusion of long-term collective bargaining agreements with VC regarding wages, productivity, transitional payments and pensions for a period until at least June 2022.

The agreement is subject to board approval and subject to a ballot in the VC.

