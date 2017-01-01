UK Jobless Rate Lowest Since 1975

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK jobless rate fell to the lowest level since 1975 at the start of the year, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.

The ILO unemployment rate came in at 4.7 percent in three months to January versus 5.1 percent seen a year earlier. It has not been lower since June to August 1975. The expected rate was 4.8 percent.



At the same time, the employment rate was 74.6 percent, the joint highest since comparable records began in 1971.

Average earnings including bonus increased 2.2 percent in three months to January from prior year. This was the lowest since February to April 2016 and below the forecast of 2.4 percent.

The ONS said the estimates of the claimant count has been removed from the statistical bulletin as the data may now be providing a misleading representation of the labor market.

The claimant count rate fell to 2.1 percent in February from 2.2 percent in January. The number of people claiming unemployment benefits decreased by 11,300 from January.

