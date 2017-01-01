Italy Jan Retail Sales Rise More Than Expected

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales increased at a faster-than-expected pace in January, after falling in the previous two months, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in December. Economists had expected only a 0.2 percent rise for the month.

Sales of food products grew 2.3 percent over the month and those of non-food products went up by 0.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales edged down 0.1 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent decrease in the prior month. Meanwhile, it was forecast to increase by 0.8 percent.

