Iceland Central Bank Keeps Rates Unchanged

6:04a.m.

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's central bank maintained its key interest rate on Wednesday after the government removed the remaining capital controls.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Iceland kept the rate on seven-day term deposits at 5 percent. Previously, the rate was reduced by 25 basis points in December.

The recent drop in the króna reduces the need for the central bank to cut interest rates soon, Stephen Brown, a European economist at Capital Economics, said. But with the krona set to rise again before long, the economist expects a rate cut later this year.



With effect from March 14, the government had removed all capital controls that was imposed during the financial crisis in 2008, allowing its citizens to fully access the global capital markets.

The bank said it is too early to predict the economic impact of the most recent steps in the capital account liberalization process.

"It is possible that a better balance will develop between foreign exchange market inflows and outflows, but short-term volatility could increase, as appears to have happened in the past few days," the bank said.

The bank said it will continue to mitigate short-term volatility when conditions warrant it.

The central bank observed that the economy grew more than it estimated in February largely due to stronger-than-projected services exports and private consumption. Indicators imply continued strong growth thus far in 2017, the central bank said.

The monetary stance in the coming term will be determined by economic developments and actions taken in other policy spheres.

