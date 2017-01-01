Goodyear Retiring Blimps, Going To Dirigibles

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Goodyear has deflated the last of its iconic blimps, the Spirit of Innovation airship, early Tuesday at its Carson facility. However, the company will continue its flight program reportedly with semi-rigid dirigible Wingfoot Two.

Crew members witnessed the deflation of the California-based Spirit of Innovation. The blue-and-gold bag crumpled to the ground two minutes after the workers yanked a rip line along the blimp's big gas-filled envelope.



The blimps have made cross-country trips and have appeared at major events including sports and awards shows. As per reports, the historic gondola will be shipped to Goodyear's Ohio airship base to be put on permanent display. Other parts will go to museums, while the envelope will be recycled.

The gondola was named Columbia in 1986 and Eagle in 2002. In 2006, the name Innovation was given after a public name-that-blimp contest.

Goodyear's new airships are said to be faster, bigger and quieter than the blimps the company introduced more than 90 years ago. The dirigibles would be similar-looking like blimps, but would be 50 feet longer at 246 feet. It will have three engines instead of two, and will be able to hit speeds of over 70 mph. It will have the ability to take off and land like a helicopter.

Once helium is drained, blimps go flat, while dirigibles have a frame and maintain their shape.

