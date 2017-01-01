Ireland CPI Rises For Second Month

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in February, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in February, following a 0.3 percent climb in January.



Transport costs grew 3.6 percent annually in February and prices of miscellaneous goods and services went up by 2.1 percent. At the same time, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 2.6 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent from January, when it fell by 0.5 percent.

The EU measure of inflation or HICP, increased 0.3 percent annually in February, after a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month. That was just below the 0.4 percent gain expected by economists.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.5 percent in February, in line with expectations, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in the preceding month.

