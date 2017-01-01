Czech Industrial Output Growth Accelerates

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial output growth accelerated more than expected in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office revealed Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced by unadjusted 9.6 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 2.7 percent increase in December and 7.9 percent growth economists had forecast.



The annual growth in manufacturing accelerated to 9.8 percent from 2.9 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying contracted 14.9 percent.

On a working-day adjusted basis, overall industrial production grew 4.3 percent annually.

Month-on-month, industrial output gained 3.5 percent and manufacturing climbed 4.2 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output declined by real 3.4 percent year-on-year in January. The unadjusted construction output slid 0.2 percent.

From December, construction output decreased 2.3 percent in January.

