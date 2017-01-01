Swiss Producer & Import Prices Rise Less Than Forecast

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices rose less than expected in February, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed Wednesday.



Producer and import prices rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 1.8 percent increase economists had forecast.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices slid 0.2 percent, in contrast to the expected increase of 0.4 percent.

The producer price index dropped 0.4 percent from prior month, while it climbed 0.4 percent from prior year. At the same time, import prices gained 0.1 percent on month and increased 3.1 percent annually.

