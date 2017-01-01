Oil Rebounds On API Inventories Draw, IEA Report On OPEC

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were higher Wednesday morning, bouncing back from 3-month lows after an industry report showed an unexpected drop in U.S. inventories.

The American Petroleum Institute said U.S. stockpiles eased a bit from record highs last week. However, the Energy Information Administration data does not always line up.



The EIA is out with the government's figures this morning.

WTI light sweet crude oil added $1 to $48.76 a barrel.

The International Energy Administration, meanwhile, is saying the OPEC needs more time to implement its supply quota plan with Russia.

OPEC cuts should end the global supply glut in the first half of 2017.

"For those looking for a rebalancing of the oil market the message is that they should be patient, and hold their nerve," the IEA said in its monthly report.

Reports emerged this week indicating Saudi Arabia and others may be backing away from their pledge, fearing the loss of market share and oil revenues.

