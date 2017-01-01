New York Manufacturing Index Pulls Back Less Than Expected In March

8:02a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew at a modestly slower rate in the month of March, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday.



Advertisement

The New York Fed said its business conditions index dipped to 16.4 in March from 18.7 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to drop to 15.0.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



