Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)

Net Asset Value



As at the close of business on 14 March 2017 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 118.92 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited 01534 700 000

