8:29a.m.

Deutsche Post AG: Form notification of share repurchase programme

15.03.2017

Corporate News

Form notification of share repurchase programme March 15th, 2017

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany WKN: 555200 and A2DANP ISIN: DE0005552004 and DEOOOA2DANP9



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission (as amended or replaced from time to time)

On October 25th, 2016 the Company's Management Board has resolved to undertake a programme of share buybacks in an amount of up to 3 million shares of Deutsche Post AG for a total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of up to EUR 100 million (Buyback Programme). The repurchased shares are made available exclusively for acquisition by executives who participate in the global share matching plan. The repurchase via the stock exchange will start on March 16th, 2017 and will end on April 6th, 2017 the latest.

The Buyback Programme is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of May 27th, 2014, valid until May 26th, 2019 to launch a share buyback programme for shares in the amount of up to 10% of the Company's share capital existing at the date the resolution on the share buyback is adopted. The purchase price (excluding incidental transaction costs) may not exceed the average share price prior to the effective date of the transaction by more than 10%, and may not be fixed more than 20% below it. The average share price is the non-volume-weighted average of the closing prices of the Company's shares in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last ten trading days. The effective date is the date of the purchase.

The Buyback Programme with a total volume of up to 3 million shares, representing up to 0.24% of the share capital of the company will be carried out between March 16th, 2017 and April 6th, 2017 on the basis of an irrevocable arrangement by an independent financial service provider. The financial service provider is obliged to carry out the purchase in compliance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th, 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures, and in accordance with the authorization of the Annual General Meeting mentioned above.

Moreover, in addition to the afore mentioned, the Buyback Programme will be carried out as follows:

1. The shares will be purchased at market price in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares will not be bought back at higher price than the highest price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid in the trading venues where the purchase is made.

2. With regard to trading volume, the Company will not purchase more than 25% of the average daily volume of its shares in the regulated market in which the purchase takes place; a limit that will apply to the entire buyback program. The daily average volume will be based on the average daily trading volume in the month before disclosure of this share buyback programme.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg EVP Investor Relations Phone: +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

15.03.2017

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Company: Deutsche Post AG
ISIN: DE0005552004
WKN: 555200

