ECB's Weidmann Warns Against Protectionism & Deregulation

8:36a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Major economies must remain committed to the principle of open markets and cross-border trade, especially when protectionist tendencies are rife amid heightened uncertainty, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said Wednesday.

Following the 2008/09 financial crisis and subsequent recession, leading economies were able to improve the situation mainly because of the explicit rejection of protectionism and the renewed commitment to an open, global economy, Weidmann said at an IIF G20 conference in Frankfurt.

Weidmann, who heads the Deutsche Bundesbank, also said that it was only through common efforts that important lessons were drawn from the global financial crisis.

"It's now all the more important that these achievements are not given up," Weidmann said.



His remarks come at a time when the Trump administration in the U.S. is advocating protectionist policies, barriers to trade and financial deregulation. Such measures are also gaining popularity across the Atlantic.

"Open markets and a competitive economic system are the pillars on which the prosperity of our economies rests," Weidmann said.

Barriers and exclusion would be the wrong response to the mounting skepticism of globalization, he added.

Expressing concern over the rising calls for banking deregulation, Weidmann said negotiations on the implementation of the Basel III capital requirement standards for banks are currently on hold because the positions of the US chief negotiators have not yet been filled.

"A swift resumption of negotiations would be in our common interest, especially as the ongoing regulatory uncertainty caused by the delay in finalising Basel III is undoubtedly a burden for the banks," the ECB rate-setter added.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 countries are set to hold a summit in Baden-Baden on Friday and Saturday.

Weidmann urged the G20 to stick to its commitment to regulatory reforms and its clear rejection of regulatory arbitrage.

"Carrying out deregulation in the hope of stimulating the economy could backfire," he warned.

"Insufficiently regulated financial markets can do significant harm to economic prosperity if a crisis occurs, as the latest financial crisis has painfully demonstrated."

