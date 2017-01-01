Gmail On Android Now Lets You Send Money

9:05a.m.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has introduced a new way of sending or requesting money. You can now use the Gmail app for Android, which has Google Wallet integration.

It is similar to sending payments via Google Wallet through Gmail on the web, a feature that is available for quite a while now.



Sending money in Gmail is as easy as sending any other attachment like a photo, video or document. Just tap on the attachment icon and choose whether you want to send or request money.

To send money, just tap the attachment icon and click "send money" to pay the recipient. A Google Wallet pop up will ask for the amount to be sent and will forward the payment as an attachment.

Recipients will be able to receive or request the money right from the email itself and they are not required to install another payment app. They can even arrange for money to be transferred directly into their bank account.

The feature is completely free for both the sender and recipient, which is an advantage compared to the fees that come with mobile apps like Venmo or Square Cash.

However, the new feature is currently available only in the U.S. only on Gmail on the web or Android.

