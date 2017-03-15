DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Termination of offer (english)

Asslar, March 15, 2017. The termination of the voluntary public tender offer by the Busch Group is good news for Pfeiffer Vacuum and its shareholders. In the opinion of the Pfeiffer Vacuum Management Board, the Busch Group was aiming to gain active control of Pfeiffer Vacuum without paying a customary and appropriate takeover premium. In a reasoned statement, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum therefore rejected this offer for being inadequate and advised the shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum to not accept the Busch Group's offer.

Pfeiffer Vacuum will continue to pursue its successful strategy of combining organic growth in markets such as Asia and the USA with strategic acquisitions, thereby offering its shareholders attractive long-term prospects. Additionally, the company continues its announced review of further options to ensure that the shareholders participate adequately in the value creation at Pfeiffer Vacuum.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Pfeiffer Vacuum (stock exchange symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is one of the world's leading providers of vacuum solutions. In addition to a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the product portfolio encompasses backing pumps, measurement and analysis devices, components as well as vacuum chambers and systems. Ever since the invention of the turbopump by Pfeiffer Vacuum, the company has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products that are used in the markets Analytics, Industry, Research & Development, Coating and Semiconductor. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is globally active today. The company employs a workforce of some 2,350 people and has more than 20 subsidiaries.

