Deutsche Bank Reportedly Considers Sale Of Indian Retail Businesses

9:38a.m.

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is considering the sale of its Indian retail businesses as the German lender considers asset disposals to help boost capital levels, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Advertisement

The report said that the bank is also considering selling retail operations in European countries including Spain.

The Chief Executive Officer John Cryan earlier this month announced a strategic overhaul that includes offering 8 billion euros in stock, selling part of the asset management business and raising 2 billion euros of capital. While asset disposals are part of the strategy, Cryan stressed that they'll play a minor role in the overall aim of boosting capital levels.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

