^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2017 / 15:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Aldo Last name(s): Belloni

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Linde AG

b) LEI

WTV8QGD5UD7MMD4HS345

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006483001

b) Nature of the transaction

Order to purchase Linde shares in XETRA in the amount of 23,590.00 EUR on 15 May 2017 as an automatism in line with the obligation of the members of the Executive Board to invest 40 percent of the variable cash remuneration on the third stock exchange trading day after the Annual General Meeting of Linde AG in Linde shares and to hold those shares for several years.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Linde AG Klosterhofstraße 1 80331 München Germany

