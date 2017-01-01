FBI Offers $5 Million Reward For Information On US Citizen's Murder In Yemen

10:13a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The FBI Washington Field Office, in partnership with the U.S. Department of State's Rewards for Justice program, announced Wednesday a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of any individual who committed, conspired to commit, or aided or abetted in the commission of, the murder of U.S. citizen Joel Wesley Shrum in Yemen.



Advertisement

On March 18, 2012, Joel Wesley Shrum, 29, was driving to his place of employment in Ta'izz, Yemen when two gunmen armed with AK-47s approached Shrum's vehicle on a motorcycle and fired on the vehicle. Shrum was pronounced dead on the scene. Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claimed responsibility for the murder. The U.S. State Department designated AQAP as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2010.

At the time of his death, Shrum worked at the International Training and Development Center as an administrator and English teacher. He was living in Yemen with his wife and two young children.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



