Software AG Continues Shareholder Friendly Policy by Record Dividend and Share Buy-Back

15.03.2017

Software AG Continues Shareholder Friendly Policy by Record Dividend and Share Buy-Back

- Dividend set to increase to EUR0.60 (Previous Year: EUR0.55) per share

- Share Buy-Back program: up to EUR100 million to the benefit of shareholders



- More than three-quarter of Free Cash Flow 2016 will be returned to shareholders

Darmstadt, Germany, March 15, 2017 - Software AG's (FRA: SOW) Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a further dividend increase to the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2017 reaching a record high with a dividend proposal of EUR0.60 per share (PY: EUR0.55) for fiscal 2016.

After several significant dividend increases over the past years, Software AG's Management and Supervisory Board have decided to increase the dividend proposal for fiscal 2016 again. A record dividend in the amount of EUR0.60 per share (PY: EUR0.55) will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting which will take place on May 17, 2017 in Darmstadt, Germany.

The increase of the dividend reflects the strong growth of the Free Cash Flow in the last fiscal year - an important key figure for the dividend calculation at Software AG. With regard to the year-end share price 2016 (Xetra-closing price as of December 30, 2016: EUR34.49) this proposal equals a dividend yield of 1.7 percent.

Based on the current 76.1 million shares (PY: 76.2 million) entitled to a dividend, the total payout would significantly increase to around EUR45.6 million (PY: EUR41.9 million).

Besides a clear increase of the dividend per share, Software AG's shareholders benefit from the current share buy-back program, for which Software AG provided up to EUR100 million. On March 13, 2017, the company's share buyback via the stock exchange started and will be continued until May 15, 2017 at the latest. Further details on the current share buy-back program can be found on the Software AG's corporate website ( www.softwareag.com) under the Investor Relations section.

Software AG' shareholders highly participate in the successful development of the company through the proposed dividend payment and the current share buy-back program. In total, more than three-quarters of Free Cash Flow of fiscal 2016 in the amount of EUR187.0 million will be returned to the shareholders. This once again is a clear commitment of Software AG's Management also to the value oriented shareholder policy.

Contact:

Otmar F. Winzig Antje Kelbert [1]otmar.winzig@softwareag.com [1]antje.kelbert@softwareag.com Senior Vice President Investor Senior Manager Investor Relations Relations Tel: +49 (0) 6151 Tel: +49(0) 6151 92-1899 1. 92-1669 1. mailto:antje.kelbert@softwareag.c mailto:otmar.winzig@softwareag.com om

Language: English Company: Software AG Uhlandstraße 12 64297 Darmstadt Germany Phone: +49 (0)6151 92-1900 Fax: +49 (0)6151 92-34 1899 E-mail: Investor.Relations@softwareag.com Internet: www.softwareag.com ISIN: DE0003304002 WKN: 330400 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

