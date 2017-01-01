Voters More Likely To Approve Of GOP's Obamacare Replacement

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Voters are more likely to say they approve than disapprove of the House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, according to the results of a Politico/Morning Consult poll.

The poll found that 46 percent of voters approve of the GOP bill known as the American Health Care Act, including 18 percent that strongly approve.

Meanwhile, 35 percent of voters disapprove of the legislation unveiled last week, including 22 percent that strongly disapprove. Another 19 percent said they have no opinion.



The poll was conducted before the release of a Congressional Budget Office analysis that found the GOP bill would reduce the federal deficit but increase the number of uninsured people by 24 million by 2026.

The survey found that the most popular provisions of the Republican plan are holdovers from the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Seventy-one percent of voters support a provision prohibiting insurance companies from denying coverage to patients with pre-existing conditions, while 68 percent support allowing adults under the age of 26 to stay on their parents' insurance.

The poll showed that 50 percent of voters support eliminating the requirement that nearly all Americans have health insurance, although 37 percent oppose getting rid of the individual mandate.

A provision requiring adults to pay a penalty of 30 percent of their premium costs for one year if their insurance coverage lapses for more than two months is far less popular.

Sixty-four percent of voters said the provision should not be in the bill, while just 18 percent said it should be included.

Voters also seem unconvinced by the Republican pledge that the bill will lower health care costs, as 36 percent think the plan will increase costs compared to the 23 percent that believe it will decrease costs.

Eighteen percent of voters said the bill would have no impact on costs, while 23 percent said they don't know or have no opinion.

The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,983 registered voters was conducted March 9th through 13th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

