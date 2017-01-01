2500 Refugees Entered US From 6 Banned Nations During Trump Presidency: Report

10:50a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of refugees who have entered the United States since Donald Trump became president has decreased, and a total of 2,466 refugees from six countries under new travel restrictions - Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - have resettled in the US, according to a new report.

They represent 32 percent of all refugees who have entered the U.S. since Trump took office, Pew Research Center claimed, based on analysis of U.S. State Department data.



Advertisement

Trump first issued an Executive Order on January 27, which barred citizens from seven majority Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen - from entering the US for 90 days while security measures in those countries are reviewed. Under that order, Syrian refugees were barred indefinitely.

After that order was blocked by U.S. courts, Trump signed a revised Executive order, exempting Iraq from the original list. It goes into effect March 16.

Including refugees from countries with no travel restrictions, a total of 7,594 refugees have entered the U.S. during Trump's first seven weeks in office. Of these refugees, 3,410 are Muslims and 3,292 are Christians, PEW reports.

Among the six countries identified in the order, Syria (5,585), Somalia (4,703) and Iran (1,893) are the leading nationalities of refugees who have entered the U.S. so far in fiscal 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



