GlaxoSmithKline's New Woman CEO To Make Less Than Male Predecessor

11:10a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drug giant GlaxoSmithKline's new incoming CEO Emma Walmsley will receive a smaller pay package than her predecessor Andrew Witty.



According to the British drug giant, Walmsley will receive a potential annual pay of about 8.8 million pounds, lower than Witty's total of 11.6 million pounds, because of her less experienced than her predecessor.

GSK also noted that the pay was lowered after investors had asked the company to curb executive pay. The drugmaker said it had been consulting with shareholders for several months and modified its policy as a result of their feedback.

Urs Rohner, the non-executive director who chairs GSK's remuneration committee, said: "Taking into account the fact that this is Emma's first CEO role, reductions have been made to all elements of her remuneration package in comparison to Sir Andrew's current arrangements. Her overall package for 2017 will be approximately 25% less than that received by Sir Andrew."

