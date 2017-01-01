Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc : Offer Update

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc

Offer for Subscription - Update

On 14 December 2016, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc and Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc (together "the Companies") launched an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each to raise in aggregate up to £20 million ("the Offers" and each an "Offer"). Full details of the Offers are contained in a prospectus ("the Prospectus"), which was published by the Companies on 14 December 2016.

On 9 March 2017 Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc announced that it had received applications in excess of £10 million and, accordingly, the directors of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc announced that they intended to utilise the £5 million Over-Allotment Facility.



The directors of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc are now pleased to announce that the Company has received applications in excess of the £5 million Over- Allotment Facility and, therefore, the Offer for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is closed for further applications.

On 9 March 2017, the directors of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc announced that the Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc Offer was fully allocated in respect of the £10 million initially sought and that it did not intend to use its Over-Allotment Facility in relation to the current 2016/2017 tax year. The directors reserved the right to utilise the Over-Allotment Facility in relation to the Offer in the 2017/2018 tax year. This will not occur before the start of the 2017/2018 tax year. The board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc will update the market in due course.

For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary - Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Plc Tel 01253 754740

