Travis Perkins PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Board of the Company was notified on 15 March 2017 of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Deferred Share Bonus Plan over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the PDMRs as set out below:

+---------+------+------------+---------+---------+------+-------------+-------+



|Name |Status|No. of |Sale Date|Number of|Price |Beneficial |% of | | | |shares | |Shares | |Interest |ISC | | | |exercised | |Sold | | | |

|Norman |PDMR | 7,984 |14/03/17 |7,984 |14.86p|191,909 |<0.1% | |Bell | | | | | | | |

|Martin |PDMR | 7,726 |14/03/17 |7,726 |14.86p|53,685 |<0.1% | |Meech | | | | | | | |

+---------+------+------------+---------+---------+------+-------------+-------++---------+------+------------+---------+---------+------+-------------+-------++---------+------+------------+---------+---------+------+-------------+-------+

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

Notification of Dealing Form

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Norman Bell |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/Status |Group Strategy Director |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc |

|b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Exercise and subsequent sale of options | | | |under the Travis Perkins 2014 & 2015 | | | |Deferred Share Bonus Plan |

|c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | |

| | |Price(s) |Volume(s) |

| | |£14.86 |7,984 |

|d)|Aggregated information | |

| | |Aggregate|Aggregate|Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total |

| |-Price |£14.86 |7,984 |£118,642.23 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |14 March 2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------++--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------++--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+| | +----------+-------------------------------+| | +----------+-------------------------------++--+--------------------------------+----------+-------------------------------+| | +---------+---------+----------------------+| | +---------+---------+----------------------++--+--------------------------------+---------+---------+----------------------++--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+

Notification of Dealing Form

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Martin Meech |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/Status |Group Property Director |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc |

|b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Exercise and subsequent sale of options | | | |under the Travis Perkins 2014 & 2015 | | | |Deferred Share Bonus Plan |

|c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | |

| | |Price(s) |Volume(s) |

| | |£14.86 |7,726 |

|d)|Aggregated information | |

| | |Aggregate|Aggregate|Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total |

| |-Price |£14.86 |7,726 |£114,808.37 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |14 March 2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |XLON |

+--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------++--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------++--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------++--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+| | +----------+-------------------------------+| | +----------+-------------------------------++--+--------------------------------+----------+-------------------------------+| | +---------+---------+----------------------+| | +---------+---------+----------------------++--+--------------------------------+---------+---------+----------------------++--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+

For Further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910

