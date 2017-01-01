The Swiss Stock Market Climbed Ahead Of Fed Decision

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a slight increase. Investors remained in a cautious mood ahead of today's announcement from the Federal Reserve and the outcome of the Dutch elections.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point when it concludes its 2-day policy meeting later today. The central bank's accompanying statement and forecasts are likely to be in focus as traders seek to gauge the outlook for further rate increases.

The Dutch have begun voting in a parliamentary election, which some observers see as a litmus test of populism in Europe. The results won't be known until the early hours of Thursday morning.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.29 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,688.86. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.39 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.28 percent.

The bank stocks were among the best performers ahead of today's Fed announcement. Julius Baer increased 1.9 percent, Credit Suisse gained 1.5 percent and UBS rose 1.3 percent. Swiss Re climbed 1.1 percent and Baloise added 0.7 percent.

Dufry advanced 1.2 percent after its full year results came in above analysts expectations. The synergies from the integration of the recently acquired World Duty Free, the outlook as well as the statements about the business development in the course of the year to date, were positively received by analysts.

Cyclical stocks were also in demand Wednesday. LafargeHolcim increased 1.3 percent, ABB gained 0.7 percent and Actelion rose 0.1 percent.

Aryzta sank 3.6 percent. The bakery group released disappointing interim results on Monday.

Among the index heavyweights, Novartis and Roche lost 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, while Nestlé increased by 0.7 percent.

