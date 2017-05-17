Software Lifts Dividend To EUR 0.60/Shr

9:19p.m.

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG's (STWRY.PK) Management Board and Supervisory Board announced that it will propose a further dividend increase to the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2017 to 0.60 euros per share for fiscal 2016.

The company stated that the increase of the dividend reflects the strong growth of the Free Cash Flow in the last fiscal year. The company noted that more than three-quarters of Free Cash Flow of fiscal 2016 in the amount of 187.0 million euros will be returned to the shareholders.



With regard to the year-end share price 2016 (Xetra-closing price as of December 30, 2016: EUR34.49) this proposal equals a dividend yield of 1.7 percent.

Based on the current 76.1 million shares entitled to a dividend, the total payout would significantly increase to around 45.6 million euros.

On March 13, 2017, the company's share buyback of up to 100 million euros via stock exchange started and will be continued until May 15, 2017 at the latest.

Software AG' shareholders benefit through the proposed dividend payment and the current share buy-back program.

