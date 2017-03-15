Gainers & Losers Of Mar.15: CERU, CPRX, ARNA, AKAO, GNCA...

9:24p.m.

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of March 15, 2017.

GAINERS

1. Cerulean Pharma Inc. (CERU)

Gained 33.04% to close Wednesday's (Mar.15) trading at $2.98, continuing its rally for the second straight day.

News: No news

Anticipated event:

Last month, Cerulean announced that it is reviewing potential alternatives such as the sale of the company, a merger, a business combination, a strategic investment into the company, or a sale, license or disposition of assets of the company.

Is it deal or no deal for CERU? We'll have to wait and see.

2. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Gained 32.48% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.55.

News: The Company reported positive data from a phase 2/3 investigator-sponsored clinical trial of Firdapse as a symptomatic treatment for patients with MuSK-antibody positive myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG)

In the seven patient investigator-sponsored trial, both the co-primary efficacy endpoints of change from baseline in total Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis score and change from baseline in total Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living were statistically and clinically significant.

3. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARLZ)

Gained 13.40% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.37.

News: No news

After losing more than 40% over the last two trading days due to disappointing Q4 results and lackluster 2017 revenue guidance, the stock is regaining some of its losses.

The financial results were reported on March 13, 2017.



Total net revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2016 skyrocketed to $20.0 million from $6.0 million in the comparable year-ago quarter. However, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected revenue of $23.12 million.

For 2017, Aralez foresees net revenues to be in a range of $80 million to $100 million, well below analysts' expectations of $145.14 million.

4. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)

Gained 12.68% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.60

News: The Company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter and 2016 financial results.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $38.3 million or $0.16 per share on revenue of $85.4 million. This compared with a net loss of $30.46 million or $0.13 per share and revenue of $7.75 million in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to incur a loss of $0.08 per share and revenue of $8.75 million in Q4, 2016.

5. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Gained 12.32% to close Wednesday's trading at $14.95.

News: No news

Near-term catalyst:

The Company will present new data on the following three programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 3, 2017.

-- SY-1425, under phase II study, in defined subsets of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) patients -- SY-1365 that is on track to begin a phase 1 trial in the first half of this year in transcriptionally driven solid tumors -- CDK12/13 inhibitor program, under pre-clinical testing.

LOSERS

1. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)

Lost 15.24% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.28.

News: No news

Near-term catalyst:

The company's lead product candidate is RP-G28, under a phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of lactose intolerance.

Data readout from the phase 2b/3 trial of RP-G28 is expected this month (Q1, 2017).

2. Achaogen Inc. (AKAO)

Lost 11.29% to close Wednesday's trading at $22.40.

News: The Company reported wider loss for Q4 and full-year 2016.

Net loss in Q4-2016 widened to $29.72 million or $1.04 per share from $11.26 million or $0.61 per share in the year-ago comparable quarter. However, revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 more than doubled to $10.73 million from $4.66 million in the comparable period last year.

3. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)

Lost 11.11% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.28.

News: No news

Anticipated event:

The Company is scheduled to report full-year 2016 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 8:30 am ET.

Near-term catalyst:

The company's lead product candidate is PRX-102, a recombinant plant cell expressed, chemically modified version of the human alpha-Galactosidase-A enzyme, under phase III testing for Fabry disease. Enrollment in the trial is expected to be completed in 2017 - with interim data analysis anticipated in 2018 to support EMA and other regulatory filings outside of the United States.

4. Apricus Biosciences Inc. (APRI)

Lost 10.93% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.20.

News: No news

Near-term catalysts:

-- The Company expects to resubmit the NDA for Vitaros, a topical vasodilator cream in development for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, in the third quarter of 2017.

Vitaros was turned down by the FDA in July 2008, with the regulatory agency questioning the results of a transgenic mouse carcinogenicity study, which were completed in 2002.

-- Apricus is also working towards regaining compliance with the minimum $2.5 million shareholder equity requirement as required for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) on or before May 30, 2017.

5. Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)

Lost 8.70% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.52, continuing its slide for the second straight day.

News: No news

Near-term catalysts:

-- The Company expects pre-clinical data on PUR1900 targeting fungal infections for severe asthma and cystic fibrosis patients in the first half of 2017 -- Secure a strategic partner(s) on PUR0200, the company's most-advanced drug candidate, in the first half of 2017

PUR0200 is a novel dry powder formulation of a currently marketed once daily LAMA bronchodilator Spiriva HandiHaler, for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. PUR0200 is currently being developed in Europe based on PK bioequivalence, and the US development program is being planned.

-- Pulmatrix intends to seek a pre-IND meeting with the FDA to inform the US clinical development path for PUR0200 in the second half of 2017. -- Continue CMC development work in the first half of 2017 to support a future European pivotal pharmacokinetic bioequivalence approval study as well as the US development path.

6. Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)

Lost 8.31% to close Wednesday's trading at $5.63.

News: No news

Near-term catalysts:

-- End-of-phase II meeting with the FDA related to GEN-003 for the treatment of genital herpes infections this month. The company reported positive efficacy data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of GEN-003 last March and positive 6-month results from its Phase 2b clinical trial of GEN-003 in January of this year. -- Report 24-month data from Phase 2 clinical trial of GEN-003 in genital herpes in the second-half of 2017. -- Report 12-month data from phase 2b trial of GEN-003 in genital herpes in the second-half of 2017. -- Initiate phase III program of GEN-003 in genital herpes in Q4, 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

