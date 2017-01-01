Japanese Market Declines Ahead Of BOJ Decision

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has pared its initial losses and is modestly lower on Thursday despite the positive cues from Wall Street as the yen strengthened against the weaker U.S. dollar. Investors are cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision later in the day.

The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates today. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 38.55 points or 0.20 percent to 19,538.83, off a low of 19,454.17 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Toshiba is losing more than 5 percent and Panasonic is down 0.6 percent, while Sony is adding 0.4 percent and Canon is rising 0.5 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.7 percent and Honda is declining almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsu are lower by almost 1 percent each.

In the oil space, Inpex is advancing 0.7 percent and JX Holdings is rising almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rallied overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is rising more than 3 percent, while Toho Zinc and Komatsu are up almost 3 percent each. On the flip side, Pioneer Corp. and Dai-ichi Life Holdings are losing more than 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed notably higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 to 1 percent. A statement from the Fed said the decision to raise rates came in light of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation.

The Dow rose 112.73 points or 0.5 percent to 20,950.10, the Nasdaq climbed 43.23 points or 0.7 percent to 5,900.05 and the S&P 500 advanced 19.81 points or 0.8 percent to 2,385.26.

The major European markets moved modestly higher on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index all crept by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures rallied Wednesday, snapping a seven-session losing streak, as government data confirmed a surprising drop in U.S. oil inventories. WTI oil for April jumped $1.14 or 2.4 percent to close at $48.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

