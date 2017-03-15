Pound Drops Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.

The pound fell to a 1-week low of 138.94 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 139.34.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 2-day lows of 0.8747 and 1.2262 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8731 and 1.2290, respectively.

Against the U.S. dollar, the pound edged down to 1.2260 from yesterday's closing value of 1.2288.

If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 137.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the euro, 1.21 against the franc and 1.19 against the greenback.

