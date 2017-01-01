Tesla Raises $1.15 Bln In Offerings To Fund Model 3

12:08a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) announced Wednesday its offerings of $250 million of common stock and $750 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2022 in concurrent underwritten registered public offerings

In addition, Tesla has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of each offering. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, will participate by purchasing $25 million of common stock.



Advertisement

The company said the aggregate gross proceeds of the offerings, including the options granted to the underwriters, is expected to be approximately $1.15 billion.

Tesla intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings to strengthen its balance sheet and further reduce any risks associated with the rapid scaling of its business due to the launch of Model 3, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Goldman, Sachs & Co., Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



