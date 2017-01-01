Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors

12:12a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



Advertisement

The Australian dollar fell to 0.7677 against the U.S. dollar and 87.04 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7709 and 87.40, respectively.

Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slipped to 1.3968 and 1.0215 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3917 and 1.0253, respectively.

If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.74 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen, 1.42 against the euro and 1.00 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



