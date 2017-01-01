Dutch Jobless Rate Remains Stable In February

1:59a.m.

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch unemployment rate held steady in February, after falling in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 5.3 percent in February, the same rate as in January.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.5 percent.

There were 473,000 unemployed people in February, down from 480,000 in the preceding month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 581,000.

