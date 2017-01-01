European Shares Seen Up After Dutch Vote Result

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open higher on Thursday as investors took the Fed's widely-anticipated interest rate hike in their stride and results from the Dutch election pointed to a comfortable win by the prime minister, helping ease concerns about the rise of far-right and populist parties in Europe, as France and Germany go the polls over the next half year.

The euro stood tall, touching a one-month high as the dollar sold off across the board after the FOMC announcement. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate as expected, but signaled a more gradual pace of monetary tightening this year.

Oil futures extended gains after climbing for the first time in a week on Wednesday on data showing a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.



Asian markets are broadly higher after the Federal Reserve sounded less hawkish than expected. The Bank of Japan today kept its monetary policy steady while flagging concerns about developments in the U.S. and China and the impact of Brexit.

The Bank of England will announce its latest monetary policy decision today, with economists expecting the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at a record low 0.25 percent and the asset purchase plan at GBP 435 billion.

The Swiss National Bank will also announce its interest rate decision. The bank is forecast to hold the rate on sight deposit at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.

After largely positive data on retail sales, consumer inflation and homebuilder confidence yesterday, U.S. data due out later in the day include reports on weekly jobless claims, housing starts and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose as oil prices jumped and investors took in stride the Fed's 25 bps interest rate hike in light of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation. The Dow rose half a percent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent.

While Fed officials signaled two more rate increases by the end of the year, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said at a news conference after the decision was announced that future rate increases would be "gradual".

European stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday ahead of the Fed's interest-rate decision and results from national elections in the Netherlands.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.4 percent. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all rose about 0.2 percent.

