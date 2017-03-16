Rathbone Brothers Plc : Additional Listing

Rathbone Brothers Plc ("the Company") Block Listing Application

The Company announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority ("UKLA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the listing of 350,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each fully paid ("Ordinary Shares") to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the Official List of the UKLA. All of these shares are being reserved under a new block listing and will be issued as a result of the share awards pursuant to the following scheme:

Amount Scheme

350,000 Rathbone Brothers plc 2015 Executive Incentive Plan



It is expected that admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on or around 20 March 2017. These shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and will be allotted from time to time in accordance with the share awards under: the Rathbone Brothers plc 2015 Executive Incentive Plan.

Ali Johnson Company Secretary Telephone: 0207 399 0326

16 March 2017

