16-March-2017 / 08:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

16 March 2017

SQS Software Quality Systems AG ("SQS", the "Company" or the "Group")

Director / PDMR shareholdings

The Company announces that it received notification from David Bellin, Chairman of its Supervisory Board, on 15 March 2017 that, on the same date, his wife Mrs E A Bellin purchased at a price of 505 pence per SQS Share 2,000 shares.



As a result of this transaction, the number of Ordinary Shares which Mr. Bellin owns or is directly interested in has increased from 5,600 Ordinary Shares to 7,600 Ordinary shares, representing 0.02% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Company announces that it received notification from Diederik Vos, CEO, on 15 March 2017 that, on the same date, he purchased at a price of 505 pence per SQS Share 2,000 shares.

As a result of this transaction, the number of Ordinary Shares which Mr. Vos owns or is directly interested in has increased from 1,000 Ordinary Shares to 3,000 Ordinary shares, representing 0.01% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

SQS Software Quality Systems AG Tel. +49 (0) 2203 91 54 0 Diederik Vos, Chief Executive Officer Rene Gawron, Chief Financial Officer Numis Securities - Nomad and Joint Broker Tel +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 Simon Willis / Jamie Lillywhite / Mark Lander

Stockdale Securities - Joint Broker Tel. +44 (0) 20 7601 6100 Robert Finlay / Antonio Bossi FTI Consulting - Financial Media and Investor Tel. +44 (0)20 3727 Relations 1000 Matt Dixon / Dwight Burden sqs@fticonsulting.com About SQS

SQS is the leading global specialist in end-to-end software and business process quality solutions. This position stems from over 30 years of successful consultancy operations. SQS consultants provide solutions for all aspects of quality throughout the whole software product lifecycle driven by a standardised methodology, offshore automation processes and deep domain knowledge in various industries. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, the company now employs approximately 4,600 staff. SQS has offices in Germany, UK, US, Australia, Austria, Egypt, Finland, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and UAE. In addition, SQS maintains a minority stake in a company in Portugal. In 2016, SQS generated revenues of EUR327.1 million.

SQS is the first German company to have a primary listing on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. In addition, SQS shares are also traded on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt am Main.

With over 10,000 completed projects under its belt, SQS has a strong client base, including half of the DAX 30, nearly a third of the STOXX 50 and 20 per cent of the FTSE 100 companies.

For more information, see www.sqs.com

SQS Software Quality Systems AG

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Elizabeth Bellin Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Wife of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: SQS Software Quality Systems AG b) LEI: 529900DU5PBUHKEESW60 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of EUR1 each. Identification code: ISIN DE0005493514 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s): 505p Volume(s): 2,000 = 10,100 GBP d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: 2,000 = 10,100 GBP Price: 505p e) Date of the transaction: 15/03/2017 f) Place of the transaction: XLON 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Diederik Vos 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: SQS Software Quality Systems AG b) LEI: 529900DU5PBUHKEESW60 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of EUR1 each. Identification code: ISIN DE0005493514 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s): 505p Volume(s): 2,000 = 10,100 GBP d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: 2,000 = 10,100 GBP Price: 505p e) Date of the transaction: 15/03/2017 f) Place of the transaction: XLON

16-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: SQS Software Quality Systems AG Stollwerckstraße 11 51149 Köln Germany Phone: +49 (0)2203-9154-0 Fax: +49 (0)2203-9154-15 E-mail: info@sqs.de Internet: www.sqs.de ISIN: DE0005493514 WKN: 549351 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt; London

