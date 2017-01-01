Lufthansa FY16 Profit Edges Up

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Thursday that its net profit for the year 2016 edged up to 1.169 billion euros from last year's 1.034 billion euros.



Profit after income taxes was 1.220 billion euros, compared to 1.079 billion euros last year, when deferred income taxes were about 1.1 billion euros.

Lufthansa said its financial result for the year was 666 million euros, compared to a negative 640 million euros last year. The group's result from operating activities totaled 849 million euros, higher than 614 million euros a year ago.

For the year, total revenue reached 15.209 billion euros, nearly flat with last year's 15.669 billion euros. Traffic revenue during the year slid to 14.06 billion euros from 15.31 billion euros.

