Europe Car Registrations Log Moderate Growth In February

2:46a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's car registrations grew for the fourth successive month in February, though at a slower rate than in the previous three months, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Thursday.

Total passenger car registrations rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in February, much slower than the 10.2 percent surge in January.



Sales totaled 1,078,503 units in February, up from 1,055,602 units in the corresponding month last year.

In volume terms, however, this result comes close to February 2008 levels, just before the economic crisis hit the automotive industry, the agency said.

Among the major markets, Italy recorded the biggest increase by 6.2 percent in February and Spain registered a slight rise in demand by 0.2 percent.

In contrast, sales in France and Germany declined by 2.9 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively in February. In the U.K, it was also a negative growth of 0.3 percent.

During the first two months of 2017, new passenger car registrations climbed by 6.2 percent in the EU, totalling 2,248,040 units.

