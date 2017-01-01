Norway Trade Surplus Grows In February

3:03a.m.

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's foreign trade surplus increased notably in February from a year ago, as exports surge and imports fell, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.

The trade surplus rose to NOK 23.5 billion in February from NOK 10.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. In January, the surplus was NOK 26.6 billion.



Advertisement

Exports jumped 18.0 percent year-over-year in February, while imports declined by 3.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports dropped by 5.5 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively in February.

At the same time, the mainland trade deficit narrowed to NOK 15.4 billion in February from NOK 16.8 billion a year ago.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



