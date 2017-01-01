SNB Holds Key Rates As Expected

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss National Bank kept its expansionary monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, as widely expected.

The interest rate on sight deposits at the central bank was kept unchanged at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor was retained between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent, the bank said in a statement.



The SNB reiterated that the Swiss franc is 'still significantly overvalued' and vowed to remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary, while taking the overall currency situation into consideration.

The negative interest rate and the SNB's willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market are intended to make Swiss franc investments less attractive, thereby easing pressure on the currency, the bank said.

The central bank forecast 0.3 percent inflation for 2017 instead of 0.1 percent projected at the prior meeting. Meanwhile, the outlook for 2018 was lifted to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent. The forecast for 2019 was 1.1 percent.

The bank cautioned that the outlook for Switzerland's economy is cautiously optimistic. The SNB continues to expect GDP growth of roughly 1.5 percent for 2017.

