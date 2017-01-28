Asian Shares Rise As Yellen Signals Gradual Tightening

4:11a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted its benchmark short-term rate by 25 basis points, as expected, and stuck to its forecast of two more such increases this year and three in 2018, saying the economy is doing well.

Investors who had feared much faster U.S. hikes heaved a sigh of relief after the Fed emphasized further rate increases would only be "gradual."

A rebound in oil prices and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's victory over anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders in a parliamentary election also supported underlying sentiment.

Oil prices extended gains in Asian deals after climbing more than 2 percent overnight, helped by government data confirming a surprise drawdown in U.S. oil inventories and figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggesting that OPEC cuts should create a crude deficit in the first half of 2017.

Chinese shares hit a 14-week high after the country's central bank lifted interest rates by 10 basis points on both medium-term lending facility loans and reverse repurchase agreements in a bid to avoid downward pressure on the yuan and counter capital outflows.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 27.18 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 3,268.94 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 495 points or 2.08 percent at 24,288 in late trade.

Japanese shares ended marginally higher even as the dollar fell against the yen and the Bank of Japan kept its monetary stimulus unchanged, as widely expected, saying the economy is on a moderate recovery trend. The Nikkei average ended up 12.76 points or 0.07 percent at 19,590.14 after trading lower earlier in the session, weighed down weakness in the banking sector.

The broader Topix index closed 0.09 percent higher at 1,572.69. Market heavyweight Fast Retailing dropped almost 2 percent on a Nikkei report that its rivals were planning to expand aggressively to new markets.

Australian shares rose for a third day as a weak U.S. dollar lifted commodity prices, helping investors shrug off weaker than expected Australian unemployment data.

The jobless rate came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.9 percent in February, missing forecasts for 5.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from January. The Australian economy lost 6,400 jobs last month versus expectations for an addition of 16,000 jobs.

Separately, survey data from the Melbourne Institute showed that inflation expectations in Australia eased marginally in March. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 11.80 points or 0.20 percent to 5,785.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 13.80 points or 0.24 percent to 5,827.50.

Surging copper and steel prices fueled demand for mining stocks, with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rallying 2-4 percent. Gold miners also climbed after gold hit one-week high overnight. Evolution, Newcrest, Northern Star and Regis Resources jumped 1-5 percent.

Banks fell sharply amid overnight losses among their U.S. peers. Myer Holdings slumped 5.3 percent after the department store operator reported its financial results for the 26-week period ending January 28, 2017.

Seoul shares hit their highest levels in nearly two years as the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points on expected lines and European poll jitters subsided. Wednesday's Dutch general election saw Prime Minister Mark Rutte weathering a challenge from anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders, a huge relief to other EU governments facing a wave of nationalism.

The benchmark Kospi climbed 17.08 points or 0.80 percent to 2,150.08 as foreign investors extended their buying spree for the ninth consecutive session. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose over 1 percent on optimism over earnings. Steelmaker POSCO soared 5 percent after a rapid rise in Shanghai rebar steel futures on Wednesday.

New Zealand shares rose after the Fed sounded less hawkish than feared, saying further rate increases will follow a gradual path. The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index finished up 20.69 points or 0.29 percent at 7,151.99, with Summerset Group Holdings and Auckland International Airport pacing gainers.

In economic releases, New Zealand's GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2016, Statistics New Zealand said. That missed forecasts for a gain of 0.7 percent following the downwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in the previous three months.

Elsewhere, India's Sensex was rising half a percent while benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were up around 1 percent each.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose as oil prices jumped and investors took in stride the Fed's 25 bps interest rate hike in light of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation. The Dow rose half a percent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent.

