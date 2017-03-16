DGAP-News: Bechtle Presents Strong Business Figures (english)

4:30a.m.

Bechtle Presents Strong Business Figures

^ DGAP-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Forecast Bechtle Presents Strong Business Figures

16.03.2017 / 10:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bechtle Presents Strong Business Figures

- Revenue in 2016 up 9.3 per cent to EUR3,093.6 million

- EBT up 12.1 per cent to EUR145.1 million

- Dividend increases to EUR1.50

- Positive outlook for 2017



Advertisement

Neckarsulm, 16 March 2017 - In the fiscal year 2016, Bechtle AG again recorded highly dynamic growth. The revenue increased 9.3 per cent to EUR3,093.6 million, exceeding the three-billion-euro mark for the first time. The growth rate was particularly noteworthy in the fourth quarter: Despite the high reference level of the excellent prior-year quarter, Bechtle achieved a revenue growth of 11.8 per cent towards the end of the year. In the year as a whole, earnings before taxes (EBT) surged by more than 12 per cent to EUR145.1 million. The EBT margin thus amounted to an excellent 4.7 per cent. As of the end of the year, Bechtle had 7,667 employees, 6.4 per cent more than in the prior year. The dividend is to be stepped up for the seventh year in a row, increasing to EUR1.50 (prior year: EUR1.40).

"In 2016, Bechtle again grew at a much higher rate than the market as a whole. This is an impressive achievement of our team. In all customer segments, we have successfully positioned ourselves as a solution-oriented, reliable partner for IT projects related to hot topics such as digitisation, cloud, mobility, IT security and sourcing", explains Dr. Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG.

Advanced Solution Expertise Drives the Service Business In 2016, the IT system house & managed services segment again stood out as the growth driver. The revenue reached EUR2,089.7 million, surpassing the two-billion-euro mark for the first time. The growth amounted to 10.6 per cent. In this business segment, the comprehensive service offer of the Bechtle system houses delivered a noticeable demand impulse. Owing to the higher service share, EBIT grew at a disproportionately high rate of 16.4 per cent to EUR93.5 million. The EBIT margin went up from 4.2 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

E-Commerce Cracks One-Billion-Euro Mark In 2016, the IT e-commerce segment grew 6.6 per cent to EUR1,003.8 million. With an increase of 8.4 per cent to EUR275.5 million, the growth in Germany was especially strong. The online-based trading segment also demonstrated a remarkable year-end rally. In the fourth quarter, the revenue climbed 9.0 per cent. In Germany, it even increased 14.7 per cent. In 2016, EBIT grew EUR1.4 million to EUR50.6 million, an increase of 2.9 per cent. The EBIT margin again reached an excellent level of 5.0 per cent (prior year: 5.2 per cent).

Training: Basis of Successful HR Work As of 31 December 2016, Bechtle had 7,667 employees. This represents a year-on-year increase of 462 people. The increase in the number of employees is largely the result of new recruitment, and the percentages were almost evenly distributed over both segments. Training remains a major area of Bechtle's HR work. As of the end of the year, the group had a total of 500 young trainees. Due to the substantial increase in the number of employees, the training ratio in Germany went down slightly, but still amounts to a sound 7.3 per cent. Compared to the industry average, the ratio of 9.5 per cent at the headquarters in Neckarsulm is remarkable.

Investments for Future Growth The Executive Board is confident that 2017 will be a good year. The revenue and earnings are again expected to increase significantly. "This year, Bechtle will again invest in the future. From mid-2017, we will supplement our portfolio with Bechtle Clouds, an offer that consolidates, professionalises and expands our cloud services. We are also working diligently on the development of a comprehensive digital Bechtle marketplace. The goal is to make Bechtle a leading digital IT solution provider in Europe", says Dr. Thomas Olemotz.

Bechtle KPIs 2016

2016 2015 +/- Revenue EURk 3,093,579 2,831,303 +9.3% Domestic EURk 2,171,691 1,957,610 +10.9% Abroad EURk 921,888 873,693 +5.5% IT system house EURk 2,089,749 1,889,494 +10.6% IT e-commerce EURk 1,003,830 941,809 +6.6% EBIT EURk 144,083 129,484 +11.3% IT system house EURk 93,459 80,293 +16.4% IT e-commerce EURk 50,624 49,191 +2.9% EBIT margin % 4.7 4.6 EBT EURk 145,100 129,404 +12.1% EBT margin % 4.7 4.6 Earnings after taxes EURk 103,371 92,877 +11.3% Earnings per share EUR 4.92 4.42 +11.3% Employees (average) 7,428 6,924 +7.3% 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 +/- Cash flow from operating activities EURk 53,363 115,945 -54.0% Liquidity1 EURk 162,781 206,660 -21.2% Equity ratio % 54.7 53.9 Employees 7,667 7,205 +6.4% 1 including time deposits and securities ***

The Annual Report 2016 is available for download at bechtle.com/reports. Simultaneously, we publish a sustainability report under bechtle.com/sustainability.

About Bechtle Bechtle AG has about 70 IT system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. With its e-commerce companies in 14 countries, Bechtle is one of Europe's leading online IT dealers. Founded in 1983, the company is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, and currently has around 7,700 employees. Bechtle offers its more than 73,000 customers from the fields of industry and trade, the public sector and the financial market a comprehensive, cross-vendor portfolio of IT infrastructure and IT operation solutions. Bechtle is listed in the technology index TecDAX. In 2016, the company's revenue amounted to approximately EUR3.1 billion. For more information, see: bechtle.com

Contact Bechtle AG Bechtle Platz 1 D-74172 Neckarsulm

Investor Relations Corporate Communications/Press Martin Link Sabine Brand martin.link@bechtle.com sabine.brand@bechtle.com Telephone: +49 7132 981-4149 Telephone: +49 7132 981-4115

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Bechtle AG Bechtle Platz 1 74172 Neckarsulm Germany Phone: +49 7132 981-0 Fax: +49 7132 981-8000 E-mail: ir@bechtle.com Internet: bechtle.com ISIN: DE0005158703 WKN: 515870 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

554205 16.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



