DAX Climbs Above 12100 After Dutch Vote

5:01a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled gradual rate increases and the Dutch political establishment managed to maintain its grip on power in a parliamentary election that was seen as a litmus test of the strength of far-right and populist parties ahead of elections in France and Germany.

The benchmark DAX was up 110 points or 0.92 percent at 12,120 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Lufthansa soared 4 percent despite the airline warning its profits would fall this year due to pressure on ticket revenues and rising fuel costs.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rose between half a percent and 1.2 percent. Europe's car registrations grew for the fourth successive month in February, though at a slower rate than in the previous three months, industry data showed.

Software developer Software AG rose half a percent after hiking dividend.

HeidelbergCement fell 2 percent on reporting a 30 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.

The Bank of England will announce its latest monetary policy decision today, with economists expecting the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at a record low 0.25 percent and the asset purchase plan at GBP 435 billion.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary stimulus unchanged, as widely expected, saying the economy is on a moderate recovery trend.

The Swiss National Bank also kept its expansionary monetary policy unchanged and reiterated that the Swiss franc is 'still significantly overvalued'.

