Eurozone Inflation Accelerates As Estimated In February

5:29a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated, as estimated, at the fastest pace in more than four years in February, final data from Eurostat showed Thursday.

Headline inflation accelerated to 2 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on March 2. Inflation exceeded the central bank target.



Advertisement

A similar rate was last seen in January 2013 and was the highest since December 2012, when inflation was 2.2 percent.

The European Central Bank targets inflation 'below, but close to 2 percent'.

Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in February.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, core inflation held steady at 0.9 percent in February, matching preliminary estimate.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



