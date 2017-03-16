GNW-News: ADVA Optical Networking Introduces Direct Detect Open Optical Layer for Ultimate DCI Flexibility (english)

ADVA Optical Networking Introduces Direct Detect Open Optical Layer for Ultimate DCI Flexibility

Expanded FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) Platform Now Offers Customers Both Complete and Disaggregated Solutions

Munich, Germany. March 16, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking today publicly launched a direct detect open optical layer specifically designed for the ICP and CNP market. The new solution is a key expansion of the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform and offers a compelling alternative for customers who want to avoid the expense of traditional coherent solutions. The direct detect technology is available in two distinct formats. It can either be bought as an Open Line System (OLS) in a disaggregated manner or as a complete solution that includes the terminal and the line system. One compelling feature of ADVA Optical Networking's OLS is its SmartAmp(TM) technology that enables direct detect transmissions to be transported up to 100km. ADVA Optical Networking's new data center interconnect (DCI) solution has already achieved considerable customer success and has been shipping since the end of 2016.



"Our FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) helped change the DCI market. It transformed people's expectations. Since its launch, we've continually innovated and driven forward our vision for the OLS," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, COO, ADVA Optical Networking. "You only need to look at Ovum's latest DCI market report to see how our customers and the industry have responded. Our number one position in the metro DCI space is not something we take for granted. Today's announcement proves that. Our direct detect optical layer marks the next evolution of our CloudConnect(TM) platform. What's key here is its flexibility. We listened to our customers and built choice right into the technology. You need a complete solution? We have it. You just want the line system? Guess what, we have that too."

Mark Filer, senior optical network architect, Microsoft Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp., commented, "With their SmartAmp(TM) solution, ADVA Optical Networking helps remove complexity from the deployment and operation of 100Gbit/s direct detect DWDM systems, such as Inphi's ColorZ. By incorporating necessary 'smarts' like automatic gain-provisioning and active chromatic dispersion compensation in the line system, ADVA Optical Networking benefits customers with a cost-effective DCI solution that is simple and straightforward to deploy at cloud scale."

ADVA Optical Networking's direct detect optical layer technology has been developed jointly with some of the world's largest ICPs and CNPs. Within these communities, there is a growing demand for a cost-effective DCI approach that complements more expensive coherent options. By disaggregating the terminal functions from the line system, customers are able to evolve and optimize each network layer separately. Not only does this lead to significant savings in regards to footprint and power, but it also means that wavelengths can be used with any terminal equipment, such as switch routers or classic transponders. The level of flexibility and choice is one of the key market values of the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM).

From its inception, the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) has continuously pushed the boundaries of open optical architectures, helping to move the industry away from closed systems and eliminating vendor lock-in. ADVA Optical Networking's OLS is a clear evolution of this strategy. It features native support for YANG modeling, NETCONF/RESTCONF protocols and open APIs. This means it can be abstracted and operated by northbound interfaces, including all industry- standard SDN controllers. Not only does this create a unified network view, it also speeds up integration and ultimately reduces operating costs. Such standardized modeling of network elements is the clear end goal in the drive to develop fully interoperable and programmable network functions. ADVA Optical Networking's direct detect open optical layer will be displayed in multiple demos at OFC 2017 from March 21 until 23.

Watch this product video for further details: http://adva.li/dciflexvideo.

Supporting slides with additional technical information are available here: http://adva.li/dciflexslides.

