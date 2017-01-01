Gold Surges On Dovish Fed

7:18a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures surged Thursday as traders continued to assess yesterday's dovish Federal Reserve statement.

While the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter point, they delivered a sober assessment of the economy and subdued inflation outlook.



Instead of foreshadowing three more interest rate hikes in 2017, the Fed still sees only two modest rate hikes by year's end.

Gold was up $25.39 to $1226 an ounce, the biggest one-day gain in months.

However, the defeat of right-wing nationalists in European elections and a significant rally in global stocks dented gold's safe haven appeal.

U.S. weekly jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and are expected to slip near 240,000. Housing starts and building permits are also due.

