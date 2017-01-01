Oil Bouncing Back Near $50, IEA Sees End To Glut

7:26a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Thursday morning, extending strong gains from the previous session.

Analysts point to a surprising drawdown in U.S. oil stockpiles. After weeks of adding to record-high inventories, supplies dwindled by about 500,000 barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration.



Meanwhile, energy watchdog International Energy Agency says OPEC's supply quota plan will end the global oil glut and re-balance markets in the next few months.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 43 cents at $49.29 a barrel.

A weaker dollar also supported oil prices after the Federal Reserve said it plans to raise interest rates quite gradually.

U.S. weekly jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and are expected to slip near 240,000. Housing starts and building permits are also due.

Bank of England held its key interest rate at 0.25% this morning, as expected.

